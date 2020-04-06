Trump says he had nothing to do with FDA easing gay blood ban

ABOVE: Donald Trump, screenshot via C-SPAN/Twitter.

President Trump, in response to a question from the Washington Blade, said Friday he had nothing to do with the recent Food & Drug Administration decision to ease the ban prohibiting gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

“No. I didn’t know anything about that,” Trump said. “That was done by the FDA, very capable people at the FDA.”

Trump made the comments during the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, which the Blade was able to attend as result of being in the seat rotation for reporters in the White House briefing room.

A spokesperson for the LGBTQ media watchdog GLAAD, which had been pushing on FDA to lift the gay blood ban, said Trump’s response isn’t surprising.

“The inclusion of this issue in such a prominent venue is a signal to the FDA that the LGBTQ community will not stop fighting this ban until all of us can donate blood without restrictions,” the spokesperson said. “Trump could have used this press conference to stand with LGBTQ Americans as well as the leading medical and scientific experts who are now calling on the FDA to end the three month deferral. However, given his poor track record on LGBTQ issues and listening to science, his non-response was disappointing but not surprising.” Thank you @chrisjohnson82 for bringing up the blood ban and for bringing LGBTQ issues into the White House press briefing room. #EndTheBloodBan https://t.co/p5caMV6ReQ — GLAAD (@glaad) April 3, 2020

As the nation faces a blood supply shortage during the COVID-19 epidemic, the FDA announced Thursday it would loosen restrictions on blood donations , including the ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men.