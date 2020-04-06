Metro Inclusive Health fundraiser spotlights transgender visibility

ABOVE: Flags designed by Fox & Crow and John Gascot, photo courtesy Metro Inclusive Health.

ST. PETERSBURG | Metro Inclusive Health celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 by spotlighting the organization’s community-focused programming and reinventing its fundraising efforts in response to COVID-19.

LGBTQ and ally organizations began announcing event cancellations, postponements and closures throughout the area to reduce the spread of the coronavirus last month. It prompted Metro to shift plans for their original Transgender Day of Visibility campaign to include virtual fundraising.

“The goal of the campaign is to bring awareness about the trans community while raising funds towards community programming, which continues to be offered at no cost to members of the trans community,” Metro shared in a press release April 3. “Metro’s fundraising goal of $3,000 will enable the organization to continue offering virtual, supportive programming for LGBTQ+ community members long after the CDC’s physical distancing guidelines are over.”

Five fan favorite artists from throughout the area participated in the fundraiser, hand painting and designing transgender flags to be raffled in support of Metro’s programming. The campaign began March 31 with a design from Chad Mize and has raised more than $1,000 since, with additional designs from GrayWolfe Studios, John Gascot, Evan Neidich and Hannah Powell.

The daily fundraisers are shared via Facebook, where followers participate in virtual raffles for a chance to win the artist’s flag featured that day. Each $10 donation equals one raffle entry, culminating in a special Facebook Live event at noon on April 8 on Metro’s page.

The winners will be drawn “out of a fabulous, sparkly mega crown” by Tampa Bay entertainer Esme Russell, organizers shared. The flags will subsequently be mailed to each lucky recipient.

To view or for more information about each design – and to bid on the remaining pieces – check out Metro’s fundraisers below:

Join Metro Inclusive Health as we celebrate Trans Day of Visibility and support our trans services and programs…. Posted by Metro Inclusive Health on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

In 2019, METRO welcomed over 2,400 individuals to life-changing LGBTQ+ programming. We need your support to continue… Posted by Metro Inclusive Health on Friday, April 3, 2020

For the third flag of our Trans Day of Visibility raffle, John Gascot opened his gallery to locals and invited them to… Posted by Metro Inclusive Health on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Today's flag is by METRO's very own, Hannah Powell. Hannah was inspired by the book "Gender Outlaw"; Kate Bornstein's… Posted by Metro Inclusive Health on Sunday, April 5, 2020

For more information about Metro’s extensive virtual programming, visit their website. For the latest updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the LGBTQ communities in Tampa Bay and Central Florida, view Watermark’s frequently updated coverage here.