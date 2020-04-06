Mayor Jane Castor, iHeartMedia launch Tampa Bay ‘Karaoke Dance Party’

TAMPA | Mayor Jane Castor will launch a bay-wide karaoke dance party with iHeartMedia beginning April 6 to unite the community as it deals with COVID-19.

“Starting tonight, every night at 6 p.m., the public is invited to tune in to their favorite iHeart radio station and join Mayor Jane’s Karaoke Dance Party from the comfort of their own homes or neighborhood,” the City of Tampa shared in a press release.

Listeners are encouraged to hold karaoke dance parties outside of their homes while maintaining social distance in an effort “to get some fresh air, wave to their neighbors and get some exercise.” Participating radio stations include 93.3 FLZ, Mix 100.7, 95.7 The Beat, Rumba 106.5, 98Rock and US 103.5.

“I know times are hard, but that’s why now more than ever we need to come together as a community – even if it’s online and over the airwaves,” Castor shared. “This is an opportunity to step outside, take a break and have some much-needed fun.

“In Tampa, even while we are apart we are never alone; and by tuning in to the same music, we can take a moment to sing, dance, and find ways to be happy at home,” she continued. “There’s nothing like some great music to uplift our community’s spirit and remind us that we will get through this together.”

Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos of their dance parties on social media by tagging @CityofTampa, their favorite stations and using the hashtag #HappyAtHomeTPA. The city also stresses to “maintain at least 6 ft distance from others at all times, including while singing and dancing.”

Read more here:

‪Mayor Jane Castor is partnering with iHeartMedia Tampa Bay to throw a bay-wide karaoke dance party on-air! Tune in to… Posted by City of Tampa on Monday, April 6, 2020

For more details about the city’s COVID-19 response, click here. For the latest updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the LGBTQ communities in Tampa Bay and Central Florida, view Watermark’s frequently updated coverage here.