North Pinellas Pride postpones Dunedin return

Dunedin, Fla. | North Pinellas Pride, originally scheduled to return to Dunedin April 24-26, has announced its indefinite postponement in response to COVID-19.

The inaugural celebration was held in 2010. It was scheduled to return this year after a nine year hiatus in cooperation with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association, the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and the city government itself.

“We need to bring back a pride celebration to Dunedin,” Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said in a statement. “We are an accepting and inclusive community.”

While North Pinellas Pride’s new date hasn’t been determined, plans for a weekend of festivities remain. Organizers intend to lead with the Blue Jays Baseball Club’s “Pride in the Ballpark” at TD Ballpark, the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays, provided that COVID-19 allows for baseball season to return in 2020.

Businesses and organizations throughout the area will host additional events throughout the weekend, a testament to the Dunedin’s LGBTQ-inclusive nature, North Pinellas Pride shares. The weekend also intends to serve as a fundraiser for charities like Mindset, You Can Play, The Bay Pines VA, We Serve All Who Served and LoveLoud.

You can view North Pinellas Pride’s original plan below, much of which may be included in the rescheduled plan:

https://www.facebook.com/NorthPinellasPride/posts/3226045634089935

For more information about North Pinellas Pride, visit their Facebook page. For the latest updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the LGBTQ communities in Tampa Bay and Central Florida, view Watermark’s frequently updated coverage here.