27.07 Where can they go?

Local organizations take on the issue of LGBTQ homelessness in these uncertain times, Tampa Bay LGBTQ spaces announce closures, Tidal Wave cancels June 2020 parties

Watermark Issue 27.07 // April 2 – April 15, 2020

On the Cover | Page 21

Where can they go? Organizations take on LGBTQ homelessness.

Extended Hibernation | Page 10

Tidal Wave Party cancels June events.

Community Champ | Page 12

Activist and realtor Robert Barnum passes away.

Tough Spot | Page 15

Postponed AIDS Walk worries Florida nonprofits.

CAN’s Plan | Page 34

CAN Community Health CEO discusses COVID-19.

