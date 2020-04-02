27.07 Where can they go?

Local organizations take on the issue of LGBTQ homelessness in these uncertain times, Tampa Bay LGBTQ spaces announce closures, Tidal Wave cancels June 2020 parties, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!
Watermark Issue 27.07 // April 2 – April 15, 2020
On the Cover | Page 21
Where can they go? Organizations take on LGBTQ homelessness.
Extended Hibernation | Page 10
Tidal Wave Party cancels June events.
Community Champ | Page 12
Activist and realtor Robert Barnum passes away.
Tough Spot | Page 15
Postponed AIDS Walk worries Florida nonprofits.
CAN’s Plan | Page 34
CAN Community Health CEO discusses COVID-19.
