Equality Florida virtually honors Transgender Day of Visibility 2020

Equality Florida will mark International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDoV) 2020 on March 31 at 4 p.m. EST with a virtual town hall honoring the transgender community.

TDoV is an annual holiday currently in its 11th year. It celebrates the accomplishments and victories of transgender and gender non-conforming people across the globe while raising awareness of the work still needed to save their lives.

“Today we’re celebrating the International Transgender Day of Visibility by highlighting the diverse transgender, non-binary & ally communities here in Florida!” the organization shared March 31. “Join us for a special TDoV Town Hall & Happy Hour at 4 p.m.”

The virtual gathering, held via ZOOM, is a way to connect as communities social distance in response to COVID-19. The virtual event will feature Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality Gina Duncan and a number of leaders from throughout Central Florida and Tampa Bay, discussing how to stay healthy while dealing with COVID-19 and more.

In addition to Duncan, speakers include QLatinx Executive Director Christopher Cuevas, Empowering Differences Founder and President Ashley Brundage, licensed mental health counselor Stephanie Preston-Hughes, Bliss Healthcare Services mental health counselor Kim Murphy, Metro Inclusive Health Trans Services Division Manager Lucas Wehle, advocate and public speaker Tyree Williams and Sally Hogshead, New York Times bestselling author.

To RSVP for the gathering, click here. Equality Florida will subsequently provide interested parties with the details required to join the event by video or telephone. For the latest updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the LGBTQ communities in Tampa Bay and Central Florida, view Watermark’s frequently updated coverage here.