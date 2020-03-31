Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories online

Legendary musician, philanthropist and LGBTQ ally Dolly Parton will launch “Goodnight with Dolly” April 2, reading bedtime stories online from her Imagination Library.

Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995. The book gifting program has mailed more than 130 million free books to children from birth to age five in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

“Everyone’s favorite Book Lady is bringing children and families everywhere just what they need during a time of unrest,” the Imagination Library announced. “‘Goodnight with Dolly’ is a 10-week special series of weekly videos featuring Dolly Parton reading select Imagination Library books.”

The weekly program runs April 2-June 4 and has launched as the world deals with the impact of COVID-19. The organization shared that Parton hopes the series “will provide comfort and reassurance to coping kids and families during the shelter-in-place mandates.”

The first story featured on “Goodnight with Dolly” will be Watty Piper’s “The Little Engine That Could,” celebrating its 90th year. The library shared that it has long been a source of inspiration for Parton and is the welcome story for all newly-registered book recipients in the program.

Parton also shared a special message during the announcement, inviting fans to join her:

For more information about Dolly’s Imagination Museum, visit their website. To watch or receive a reminder to tune into “Goodnight with Dolly,” visit their Facebook page.