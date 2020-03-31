Come Out With Pride to host virtual event to benefit LGBTQ community

ORLANDO | Come Out With Pride announced March 31 a virtual event to benefit Central Florida’s LGBTQ individuals, nonprofits and organizations effected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay In With Pride” will be an online, interactive event that will broadcast live April 3 starting at 8 p.m. on Come Out With Pride’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“While we are heartbroken to not be able to get together as we often do, safety is our top priority,” said Jeff Prystajko, board president of Come Out With Pride, in a press release. “We are a strong and resilient community of kindness, and I ask our supporters to be especially generous to those most in need as we respond to this ongoing health crisis.”

“Stay In With Pride” will be a family-friendly event offering “an opportunity to practice social distancing while still being connected with our community” and will feature performances from some of the most talented entertainers in Central Florida, including drag queens, singers, musicians, comedians, dancers and visual artists.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to contribute funds before, during and after the show to benefit those local LGBTQ individuals who are most impacted by the crisis. The fund will be launched by the Contigo Fund and the One Orlando Alliance.

“Stay In With Pride is a great way to show that our community will always unite in times of crisis to help those that are most in need,” said Marco Quiroga, Executive Director of Contigo Fund, in a statement. “Together we can meet the urgent needs for LGBTQ+ members of our community that are disproportionately impacted by and likely invisibilized in the response to the pandemic.”

The fund will launch April 2 and distribution of the funds raised will be handled by the LGBT+ Center Orlando.

“Stay in With Pride is a fantastic way to show the world Orlando’s diverse talent while raising funds for our community directly affected by COVID-19,” said George Wallace, Executive Director of LGBT+ Center Orlando, in a statement. “The money raised stays in our own backyard to help LGBTQ central Floridians and we too applaud Come Out With Pride for their generosity and creativity when we need it most.”

“Stay In With Pride” can be seen April 3, starting at 8 p.m., on Facebook and YouTube.