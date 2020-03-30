Tampa Bay community champion Robert Barnum dies from COVID-19 complications

ABOVE: Robert Barnum, photo via Barnum’s Facebook.

ST. PETERSBURG | Tampa Bay community champion and realtor Robert “Bob” Barnum died March 27 from complications of COVID-19. He was 64.

Barnum’s death was among three coronavirus-related deaths confirmed by the Florida Department of Health of Pinellas County March 28. The announcement brought the county’s loss to four residents.

Barnum was the broker and owner of Earnest Realty, Inc. as well as its sister company Earnest Mortgage Associates, Inc. He worked as a Pinellas County realtor for more than 25 years, where he was also an ardent supporter of the arts and adjunct professor at the University of South Florida.

The philanthropist’s advocacy extended to a number of community organizations. He worked closely with Community Action Stops Abuse (CASA) St. Petersburg, Equality Florida and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Community leaders and organizations from throughout Tampa Bay responded to the news, sharing their condolences and reflecting on Barnum’s impact. CASA, which serves as the official domestic violence center for Pinellas County and has provided lifesaving services for more than 40 years, called him a cherished leader.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Bob Barnum’s passing due to complications from COVID-19,” they shared March 30. “CASA is made of many dynamic volunteers – some working in the trenches while others serve in a leadership role. CASA’s Volunteers serve as the 3rd leg of a stool – supporting along with the staff and community – those we serve.

“He lived CASA’s mission and vision,” they continued. “In all the various positions held over his 9 years serving on the CASA Board, he was consistently passionate, funny, candid, genuine and loving. As a community leader, he opened up doors for CASA, raised money, and enlisted individuals who became board members. He was never shy about sharing why he was passionate and was willing to refocus conversations back to CASA’s core issue – providing services to those seeking safety.”

His legacy and contributions continue, they noted, asking supporters to stand up to silence through advocacy, prevention, intervention and support services in his honor.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Bob Barnum’s passing due to complications from COVID-19.CASA is made of many… Posted by CASA St. Petersburg on Monday, March 30, 2020

“COVID-19 hitting closer and closer to home,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick shared via social media March 28. “Bob Barnum was a great guy. He was especially kind to the St. Petersburg Police Department and dedicated himself to many causes in our city. I will miss our friend and forever be thankful for his support.”

COVID-19 hitting closer and closer to home. Bob Barnum was a great guy. He was especially kind to the St. Petersburg… Posted by Rick Kriseman on Saturday, March 28, 2020

The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) subsequently reacted to the news, noting that Barnum had sponsored the annual Civilian of the Year Award since 2015. It recognizes carefully chosen civilian police employees for their personal dedication and professional contributions.

“The St. Petersburg Police Family is heartbroken over the death of Bob Barnum,” SPPD shared. “He was a thoughtful and generous friend to our department … We will miss Bob’s genuine sincerity and support.”

Equality Florida CEO Nadine Smith also reflected on the loss March 28. “I bought the first home I owned by myself through Bob,” she shared. “He was a generous supporter of Equality Florida in our early days and he was a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

“He had all the dirt on the Golden Girls and he introduced me to circus art,” she continued. “My condolences to his family and the network of close friends his big, generous personality drew into his life.”

Sad news. Robert Ernest Barnum has passed away due to complications brought on by the coronavirus. I bought the first… Posted by Nadine Smith on Saturday, March 28, 2020

Barnum is survived by his brother Scott. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial is scheduled to be livestreamed at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Largo in March 30.