Funko announces 2020 Pride Pop! collection

Funko, the American pop culture collectibles company best known for its vinyl figures and bobble-heads, announced March 30 its collection of Funko Pride Pop! figures.

“Our Funko Pride Pop! collection is a celebration of inclusivity and acceptance,” the company wrote in a press release. “Funko supports the LGBTQ+ community and rejects intolerance and discrimination. At Funko, FUN is for EVERYONE!”

The 2020 Pride Pop! collection consists of rainbow versions of three of the company’s most popular figures — Spongebob Squarepants, Batman and Hello Kitty.

Funko supports the It Gets Better Project with a Pop! Batman, Pop! Hello Kitty, and Pop! SpongeBob. To learn more about how Funko is partnering and showing it’s support read our blog post. https://t.co/TKm0UmFVfh@ItGetsBetter @warnerbros @hellokitty @Nickelodeon #ItGetsBetter pic.twitter.com/vRAJR4Uf80 — Funko (@OriginalFunko) March 30, 2020

“We would like to thank our licensing partners, Nickelodeon-Viacom, Sanrio and Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC for their partnership and support in the development of the first Funko Pride collection,” Funko said.

long with the Pride collection, Funko made a donation to the It Gets Better Project, an organization that uplifts, empowers and connects LGBTQ+ youth around the globe.

“The It Gets Better Project inspires people to share their stories and remind the next generation of LGBTQ+ youth that hope is out there, and it will get better,” Funko stated.

The Funko Pride Pop! collection is now available for pre-order and is expected to ship in June.