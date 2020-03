Watermark’s LGBTQ-friendly restaurant listings – Tampa Bay/Sarasota

Watermark has been the leading source of LGBTQ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for more than 25 years. We intend to continue our service to our community in this rapidly changing world.

As Florida has suspended on-premises dining and alcohol consumption statewide in response to COVID-19, limiting establishments to takeout and delivery orders only, we have compiled a list of Central Florida locations offering these services.

This list will continue to be updated, but all information is subject to change. Additional fees may apply when ordering through delivery apps.

Bake’n Babes Dessert Shop

Phone Number: 813-405-4008

Website: BakenBabes.com

Delivery is only available from UberEats only at this time.

Bangkok Clearwater

Phone Number: 727-800-6961

Website: BangkokClearwater.com

Address: 3700 Ulmerton Rd., Suite 107, Clearwater

Open: Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Curbside available. Delivery available through Uber, Bitesquad, Doordash. Free delivery via their website within four miles of the restaurant.

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana and Pastaria – St Pete

Phone Number: 727-258-7517

Website: BavaroFoods.com

Address: 945 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

Open: Mon.-Sun., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Curbside available.

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana and Pastaria – Tampa

Phone Number: 813-868-4440

Website: BavaroFoods.com

Address: 514 N Franklin St., #101,Tampa

Open: Wed.-Fri., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 5-10 p.m. Curbside available.

BellaBrava

Phone Number: 727-895-5515

Website: BellaBrava.com

Address: 204 Beach Drive NE., St. Petersburg

Tues.-Sun., noon-8 p.m. Currently closed Mon. and Tues. Curbside available.

Brass Bowl Kitchen & Juicery

Phone Number: 727-201-4400

Website: BrassbowlKitchen.com

Address: 656 Central Ave. St. Petersburg

Bulla Gastrobar – Tampa

Phone Number: 813-773-8626

Website Address: BullaGastrobar.com

Address: 930 S. Howard Ave., Tampa

Open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for delivery and pickup.

Community Cafe

Phone Number: 727-222-6979

Website Address: CommunityCafeStPete.com

Address: 3803 Haines Rd. N., St. Petersburg

Open: Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. for takeout or UberEats.

Connors Steak & Seafood

Phone Number: 941-260-3232

Website: ConnorsRestaurant.com

Address: 3501 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Curbside.

Coppertail Brewing Co.

Phone Number: 813-450-1781

Website: CoppertailBrewing.com

Address: 2601 East 2nd Ave., Tampa

11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

EVOS

Website: Evos.com

Multiple locations, all open for takeout and delivery. Delivery partners are mainly UberEats, Doordash, Postmates and Bite Squad and are offering reduced/no delivery fees. Team members deliver large office orders/caterings within a 10-mile radius of stores. Closing times vary depending on the local situation.

Michaels on East

Phone Number: 941-366-0007

Website: BestFood.com

Address: 1212 East Ave., Sarasota

Curbside Pickup and Delivery available Mon.-Sat., 5-8 p.m.

Mity Nice Cafe

Phone Number: 727-571-3400

Website: MityNiceCafeTampa.com

Address: 3700 Ulmerton Rd., Suite 105, Clearwater

Open: Mon-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Curbside available, delivery available through UberEats, Bitesquad Postmates and Grubhub.

Noble Crust St. Petersburg

Phone Number: 727-329-6041

Website: Noble-Crust.com

Address: 8300 4th St. N., St. Petersburg

Open: Mon.-Thurs., 4-9 p.m.; Fri., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Curbside available.

Oggi Italian Café and Wine Bar

Phone Number: 813-252-7778

Website: OggiItalian.com

Address: 236 E. Davis Blvd., Tampa

Open: Daily from 4-9 p.m. for delivery and pickup.

Oggi Pizzeria

Phone Number: 813-258-0778

Website: OggiPizzeria.com

Business Address: 218 E. Davis Blvd., Tampa

Open: Daily from 4-9 p.m. for delivery and pickup.

Pollo Tropical

Website Address: PolloTropical.com

Open: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Curbside available from multiple locations.

Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, St. Pete

Phone Number: 727-873-6992

Website: PomPomsStPete.com

Address: 2950 Central Ave., Saint Petersburg

Open: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Curbside available.

Red Mesa Cantina

Phone Number: 727-896-8226

Website Address: RedMesaCantina.com

Address: 128 3rd. St S., St. Petersburg

Open: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.

Red Mesa Mercado

Phone Number: 727-954-7430

Website: RedMesaMercado.com

Address: 1100 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Open: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.

Red Mesa Restaurant

Phone Number: 727-527-8728

Website: RedMesaRestaurant.com

Address: 4912 4th St. N., St. Petersburg

Open: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Curbside pick-up available.

