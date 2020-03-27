Watermark’s LGBTQ-friendly restaurant listings – Central Florida

Watermark has been the leading source of LGBTQ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for more than 25 years. We intend to continue our service to our community in this rapidly changing world.

As Florida has suspended on-premises dining and alcohol consumption statewide in response to COVID-19, limiting establishments to takeout and delivery orders only, we have compiled a list of Central Florida locations offering these services.

This list will continue to be updated, but all information is subject to change. Additional fees may apply when ordering through delivery apps.

If you know of a local LGBTQ-friendly business that is offering takeout, curbside pickup and/or delivery that is not listed below, please email Danny Garcia at Danny@WatermarkOnline.com with the subject line “CURBSIDE.” Please provide the following information: Restaurant Name

Contact Name / Email Address

Physical Address

Phone Number

Hours of Operation

Downtown Deli at Old Town Kissimmee

Phone Number: 407-489-6857

Address: 5770 W, Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.

Takeout available.

Flippers Pizzeria (Old Town)

Phone Number: 407-397-9509

Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Curbside pickup and free delivery available.

Hourglass Brewing

(2 locations)

Phone Number: 407-262-0056 (Longwood) & 407-730-5249 (Orlando)

Website: HourglassBrewing.com

Address: 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood & 2500 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando

Open Sun.-Thurs., 12-7 p.m. and Fri.-Sat., 12-9 p.m.

Curbside pickup available.

Huey Magoo’s

(Multiple Central Florida locations, visit website for a list of all locations and contact information)

Website: HueyMagoos.com

Open: 7 days a week, visit website for individual location hours.

All locations offer takeout orders. Call orders in or order online. Delivery available through UberEats and DoorDash.

Jimmy John’s (Old Town)

Phone Number: 407-787-4444

Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.

Takeout available.

Kona Poké

(2 locations)

Phone: 321-363-4171 (Sanford) & 407-500-5662 (Lake Mary)

Website: KonaPokeBowls.com

Address: 1813 W.P. Ball Blvd., Sanford & 242 Wheelhouse Ln., Unit 1230, Lake Mary

Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pickup and delivery available. Order online at website. Delivery also available through UberEats and DoorDash.

Leguminati

Phone Number: 407-930-7308

Website: Bean-Team.com

Address: 2401 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando (inside Hourglass Social House)

Open Tues.-Sun., 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.

Takeout and Curbside available. Delivery available through Uber Eats.

Liam Fitzpatrick’s Restaurant and Irish Pub

Phone Number: 407-936-3782

Website Address: LiamFitzpatricks.com

Address: Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary

See website for hours of operation.

Pickup Available, call to place order. Delivery available through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Mr. Sushi (Old Town)

Phone Number: 407-507-3852

Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.

Takeout and Delivery is available.

Pollo Tropical

Multiple Central Florida locations, visit website for a list of all locations and contact information.

Website: PolloTropical.com

Open Sun.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Curbside available. Delivery available through DoorDash.

Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria

Website: PomPomsTeahouse.com

Address: 67 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando

Open: Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Curbside available. Delivery available through Doordash (last delivery order taken 30 minutes before closing).

Rainbow Cafe at Parliament House

Phone Number: 407-425-7571

Address: 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

Takeout available. Restaurant open for hotel guests.

Sette & Se7en Bites

(both restaurants operating out of same location)

Business Phone Number: 407-203-0727

Website: Se7enbites.square.site

Business Address: 617 Primroe Dr., Orlando

Open: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Curbside and delivery available. Pre-orders taken for the week.

Southern Breeze (Old Town)

Phone Number: 407-397-4004

Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee

Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.

Takeout available.

Tako Cheena

Phone Number: 407-757-0626

Address: 948 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Takeout and Curbside pickup available. Delivery available through UberEats, Bitesquad, Doordash, Grubhub and PostMates.

Teak Neighborhood Grill

(2 locations)

Phone number: 407-313-5111 (Orlando) & 407-335-4835 (Maitland)

Website: TeakOrlando.com

Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Takeout, Curbside pickup and delivery (free, within 3 miles) available, call to place order. Delivery available through Doordash.