Watermark’s LGBTQ-friendly restaurant listings – Central Florida

As Florida has suspended on-premises dining and alcohol consumption statewide in response to COVID-19, limiting establishments to takeout and delivery orders only, we have compiled a list of Central Florida locations offering these services.
This list will continue to be updated, but all information is subject to change. Additional fees may apply when ordering through delivery apps.
If you know of a local LGBTQ-friendly business that is offering takeout, curbside pickup and/or delivery that is not listed below, please email Danny Garcia at Danny@WatermarkOnline.com with the subject line “CURBSIDE.”
Please provide the following information:
Restaurant Name
Contact Name / Email Address
Physical Address
Phone Number
Hours of Operation
Downtown Deli at Old Town Kissimmee
Phone Number: 407-489-6857
Address: 5770 W, Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.
Takeout available.
Flippers Pizzeria (Old Town)
Phone Number: 407-397-9509
Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Curbside pickup and free delivery available.
Hourglass Brewing
(2 locations)
Phone Number: 407-262-0056 (Longwood) & 407-730-5249 (Orlando)
Website: HourglassBrewing.com
Address: 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood & 2500 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando
Open Sun.-Thurs., 12-7 p.m. and Fri.-Sat., 12-9 p.m.
Curbside pickup available.
Huey Magoo’s
(Multiple Central Florida locations, visit website for a list of all locations and contact information)
Website: HueyMagoos.com
Open: 7 days a week, visit website for individual location hours.
All locations offer takeout orders. Call orders in or order online. Delivery available through UberEats and DoorDash.
Jimmy John’s (Old Town)
Phone Number: 407-787-4444
Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.
Takeout available.
Kona Poké
(2 locations)
Phone: 321-363-4171 (Sanford) & 407-500-5662 (Lake Mary)
Website: KonaPokeBowls.com
Address: 1813 W.P. Ball Blvd., Sanford & 242 Wheelhouse Ln., Unit 1230, Lake Mary
Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Pickup and delivery available. Order online at website. Delivery also available through UberEats and DoorDash.
Leguminati
Phone Number: 407-930-7308
Website: Bean-Team.com
Address: 2401 Curry Ford Rd., Orlando (inside Hourglass Social House)
Open Tues.-Sun., 11 a.m.– 7 p.m.
Takeout and Curbside available. Delivery available through Uber Eats.
Liam Fitzpatrick’s Restaurant and Irish Pub
Phone Number: 407-936-3782
Website Address: LiamFitzpatricks.com
Address: Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary
See website for hours of operation.
Pickup Available, call to place order. Delivery available through Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Mr. Sushi (Old Town)
Phone Number: 407-507-3852
Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.
Takeout and Delivery is available.
Pollo Tropical
Multiple Central Florida locations, visit website for a list of all locations and contact information.
Website: PolloTropical.com
Open Sun.-Sat., 10:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Curbside available. Delivery available through DoorDash.
Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria
Website: PomPomsTeahouse.com
Address: 67 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando
Open: Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Curbside available. Delivery available through Doordash (last delivery order taken 30 minutes before closing).
Rainbow Cafe at Parliament House
Phone Number: 407-425-7571
Address: 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
Takeout available. Restaurant open for hotel guests.
Sette & Se7en Bites
(both restaurants operating out of same location)
Business Phone Number: 407-203-0727
Website: Se7enbites.square.site
Business Address: 617 Primroe Dr., Orlando
Open: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Curbside and delivery available. Pre-orders taken for the week.
Southern Breeze (Old Town)
Phone Number: 407-397-4004
Address: 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee
Open: 7 days a week, 12-9 p.m.
Takeout available.
Tako Cheena
Phone Number: 407-757-0626
Address: 948 N. Mills Ave., Orlando
Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Takeout and Curbside pickup available. Delivery available through UberEats, Bitesquad, Doordash, Grubhub and PostMates.
Teak Neighborhood Grill
(2 locations)
Phone number: 407-313-5111 (Orlando) & 407-335-4835 (Maitland)
Website: TeakOrlando.com
Open: 7 days a week, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Takeout, Curbside pickup and delivery (free, within 3 miles) available, call to place order. Delivery available through Doordash.
