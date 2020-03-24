Lady Gaga postpones the release of her new album, “Chromatica”

ABOVE: Lady Gaga self-quarantining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo from Lady Gaga’s Twitter)

Lady Gaga took to her social media March 24 to tell fans that her latest album, “Chromatica,” will not be released next month as previously announced due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“After a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of ‘Chromatica,'” she wrote in a letter to her fans. “I will announce a new 2020 release date soon.”

“Chromatica,” Gaga’s highly anticipated sixth album was initially scheduled to be released April 10. Gaga released the album’s first single, “Stupid Love,” Feb. 28.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Gaga wrote.

Gaga’s message to her fans expressed her disappointment in having to postpone the album’s release, as well as made reference to a special surprise Coachella set she had planned to promote the album as well as the cancellations of her Vegas shows.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she wrote. “And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN. I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”