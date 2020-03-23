Punky’s Bar and Grill suspends operations

ABOVE: Punky’s Bar and Grill, photo by Ryan Williams-Jent.

ST. PETERSBURG | Punky’s Bar and Grill has suspended operations in response to COVID-19, the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The news follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ March 20 executive order suspending on-premises dining and alcohol consumption at restaurants across Florida. It limited establishments to takeout and delivery orders only.

“Good Morning and Happy Monday!” Punky’s shared via social media March 23. “We had to make a very tough decision this morning regarding Punky’s Bar & Grill. After much thought we decided to suspend operations at this time.

“We appreciate all the support we have received over the last few days,” the announcement continues. “We are setting up a Go Fund Me page for staff and will be dispersing the tips received from our customers who graciously gave during the online ordering.”

Their full announcement can be seen below:

For more information about Punky's, visit their website.