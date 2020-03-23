David Hockney shares new work as symbol of hope in pandemic

ABOVE: “Do remember they can’t cancel the spring” by David Hockney (Image via Instagram)

One of the world’s greatest living artists has delivered a much-needed message of hope with a new painting unveiled this week.

David Hockney, 82, shared the new piece on Thursday via Instagram, through Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art. A drawing composed on his iPad, the image depicts a cluster of bright yellow daffodils blossoming in the midst of a green field with a grey and barren landscape in the distant background.

The new work is titled, “Do remember they can’t cancel the spring.”