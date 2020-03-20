‘The Walking Dead’ actor says he has coronavirus symptoms but hospital can’t test him

Openly gay actor Daniel Newman, best known from the AMC series “The Walking Dead,” took to social media March 20 to address his medical status after fans saw him at the hospital.

“Thanks for all the concern,” Newman wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him in an emergency room. “So here’s what happened. Yes, I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and thousands of people from around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the states I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19. I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital no one had tests! Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately.”

Newman said that the hospital completed all the appropriate tests but told him that due to his symptoms being mild, the government would not allow them to process a test to see if he has COVID-19.

“They don’t have enough they’re not prepared, even though all my symptoms match,” he wrote. “They’re only allowed to process ‘severe symptoms, elderly or people recently in Italy and China.’ It cost me $9,116!! and they didn’t even give me results. They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to ‘self quarantine.'”

As the world struggles to get a handle on this global pandemic, the CDC is currently reporting nearly 17,000 cases and more than 200 deaths. As Newman begins his self-quarantining, he left his fans with this final message.

“Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️! We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much you can get a hold of me on here or Twitter if you need to talk I’m here for you. Love – D.”