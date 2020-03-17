Florida shuts down bars and clubs for 30-day period

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all nightclubs and bars across the state will close for 30 days beginning March 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“We know the people who are the most vulnerable,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “We have done a lot to try to help with that, the younger folks are going to be key to that [and] we hope this will reduce gathering in large numbers.”

Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan shared the announcement on her Facebook page.

The announcement followed the elective decision made March 16 by Southern Nights to temporarily close its Orlando and Tampa locations. Other LGBTQ hotspots in Central Florida and Tampa Bay subsequently reacted to the governor’s decision.

“Due to the Coronavirus the Governor of the State of Florida has ordered all bars to be closed for a period of 30 days,” Ybor’s Bradley’s on 7th shared. “Keep an eye out on our Facebook page and website for further updates as they are made available. Stay safe in these trying times.”

Parliament House in Orlando shared up a link to the USBG National Charity Foundation, which provides social responsibility education and philanthropic programs in order to advance the health and well being of service industry professionals. They also help coordinate and support charitable activities within the industry.

