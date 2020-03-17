Equality Florida postpones 2020 St. Pete Gala

ABOVE: Equality Florida’s 2018 St. Pete Gala at The Mahaffey. Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent.

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida has postponed its annual St. Pete gala in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The gala was originally scheduled for May 9 at the Mahaffey Theater. “During this time of uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus, Equality Florida’s number one priority is the health and safety of our community,” organizers shared March 17.

“For that reason, we have cancelled or postponed all of our public events, including our St. Pete Gala event on May 9, 2020,” they continued. “Some events may be rescheduled for later in the year and we will keep you posted on those opportunities.” Read more below:

“As the chairperson for the Equality Florida St. Petersburg Steering Committee, we are sad to cancel our annual gala, but public health and safety is more important,” Jennie O’Leary says. “The gala is always a fantastic night where the community celebrates all those that support the important work the Equality Florida team does every day to secure full equality for all. Thank you to all our sponsors that have pledged and given their support this year. We will miss seeing you and dancing the night away.”

For up-to-date information about COVID-19’s impact on the LGBTQ communities of Central Florida and Tampa Bay, visit Watermark’s landing page here. To read Equality Florida’s full response to COVID-19, click the link above or visit EQFL.org/Coronavirus-Response.