Southern Nights Orlando, Tampa announce temporary closures

Southern Nights Orlando and Southern Nights Tampa will temporarily close in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an interim guidance recommending that large and mass gatherings postpone in-person events consisting of 50 people or more throughout the U.S.

“The health and safety of our customers, staff and community is and will continue to be our number one priority at Southern Nights,” the establishments shared via social media March 16. “Due to recent CDC recommendations regarding limitation of large gatherings, we will temporarily close Southern Nights over the COVID-19 outbreak effective immediately.

“We feel that responsible actions such as these will help to avoid greater community spread of the virus, allowing all of us to resume life as normal in a more timely manner,” the post continues. “We encourage other local venues to follow these recommendations, and urge our customers to participate in social distancing in order to stifle further spread of the virus. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of appropriate health experts.”

Southern Nights further noted that they look forward to reopening “in the coming weeks!”

