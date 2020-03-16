Coronavirus Updates: Central Florida and Tampa Bay

COVID-19, a new coronavirus, is dominating news coverage and social media these days, and with information changing and updating rapidly we want to make sure the local LGBTQ community is keeping up on the most up-to-date information when it comes to medical recommendations, organizational resources and business closures.
Below are links to the information we have, as well as some resources to keep an eye on. Please check back frequently as information is constantly updating and changing. Also, be sure to check in on those close to you who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Medical guidance:
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 information
Florida Department of Health (FDoH) COVID-19 information
Tampa General Hospital information
Local closures and community information:
Hope & Help’s AIDS Walk Orlando postponed
Southern Nights Orlando and Tampa announce temporary closures