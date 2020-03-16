Coronavirus Updates: Central Florida and Tampa Bay

COVID-19, a new coronavirus, is dominating news coverage and social media these days, and with information changing and updating rapidly we want to make sure the local LGBTQ community is keeping up on the most up-to-date information when it comes to medical recommendations, organizational resources and business closures.

Below are links to the information we have, as well as some resources to keep an eye on. Please check back frequently as information is constantly updating and changing. Also, be sure to check in on those close to you who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Medical guidance:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 information

Florida Department of Health (FDoH) COVID-19 information

Orlando Health information

Tampa General Hospital information

Local closures and community information:

Tampa Pride postponed

Manatee Pride postponed

Hope & Help’s AIDS Walk Orlando postponed

Southern Nights Orlando and Tampa announce temporary closures