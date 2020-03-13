Tampa Pride 2020, official events postponed

ABOVE: Tampa Pride 2018, photo by Russ Martin.

TAMPA | Tampa Pride 2020, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed and rescheduled to May 30 as fears mount over contracting COVID-19, the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“Tampa Pride 2020 wants to ensure the health and safety of our community first and have taken the necessary precaution to do so,” organizers shared late March 12. “Tampa Pride 2020 in Ybor City & at The Cuban Club on 3-28-2020 have been postponed. We made this difficult decision to postpone because of the Coronavirus COVID-19 EMERGENCY.”

“We are rescheduling Tampa Pride 2020 to May 30, 2020,” the statement continues. “All Official Tampa Pride 2020 events are on hold and may be rescheduled. Tampa Pride 2020 will keep you updated on the current changing situation. We thank you in advance for your patience during these trying times for our community & country.”

See more below:

The City of Tampa is closely monitoring COVID-19 and officials have shared that they are working with local, state and federal agencies to prevent its spread. Their efforts have led the city to launch a revamped web platform to communicate important public information.

The platform is available at TampaGov.net/COVID-19, contains information related to general risk updates, symptoms and risk factors, travel information, frequently asked questions, resources and more. The city also encourages residents to text “TAMPAREADY” or “TAMPALISTA” to 888-777 to receive real-time text alerts.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority,” Mayor Jane Castor shared in a press release. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents to find the information that they need to stay safe and stay informed. Tampa is currently at a low-risk level for coronavirus, but this outbreak is still evolving every day and we can’t be complacent. We all have to do our part to prevent the spread of germs and protect ourselves, so that we can protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

For up to date information about Tampa Pride 2020 as it becomes available, read future issues of Watermark, visit our website and TampaPride.org.