Pete Buttigieg faces off with Patrick Stewart in ‘Star Trek’ trivia

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg went toe-to-toe with “Star Trek: Picard” star Patrick Stewart in “Star Trek” trivia during Buttigieg’s guest hosting spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” March 12.

Buttigieg took the temporary hosting gig while Kimmel is off shooting ABC’s primetime reboot of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

In a game the show called Who Is the Captain Now?, Buttgieg and Stewart’s “Star Trek” knowledge was tested in a trivia game hosted by another “Star Trek” alum and former “Reading Rainbow” host, LeVar Burton.

While it ended in a close score, one contestant did come out the victor. You can watch the segment below to see you came out on top.

Buttigieg, a self-professed Trekkie, was visibly excited to interview the legendary actor who is one of the most popular “Star Trek” actors in “Star Trek” history. At the end of the interview, Stewart presented Buttigieg with a signed copy of one of his working scripts from an episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Buttigieg hosted the episode in front of an audience limited to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staff members, friends and family due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced television talk shows to record without their usual studio audiences.

Buttigieg ran the entire hosting gamut doing an opening monologue — taking jabs at Tulsi Gabbard, Sarah Palin, Donald Trump and himself — as well as comedy bits. He even introduced a Democratic primary edition of Kimmel’s popular segment, Unnecessary Censorship.

Buttigieg also interviewed actor Tony Hale for the show and played the keyboards a bit with the band.