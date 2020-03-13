Manatee Pride 2020 postponed

BRADENTON, Fla. | The Manatee Pride Festival, originally scheduled for March 21, has been rescheduled to May 23 as fears mount over contracting COVID-19, the coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“Because the health, well-being and security of our community is first and foremost, in an abundance of caution, and, in keeping with government’s directives to avoid mass gatherings in light of the coronavirus (covid-19), we must postpone the 7th Annual Manatee Pride Festival,” organizers shared March 13.

“Our new date is set for May 23rd,” their statement reads. “We know that this may disappoint and inconvenience some, but we must be responsible. In the meanwhile, please, be safe, and make plans to celebrate with us on May 23, 2020. PRIDE ON!”

The news follows the postponement of Tampa Pride. For up to date information about Manatee Pride 2020 as it becomes available, read future issues of Watermark, visit our website and ManateePride.com.