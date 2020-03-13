Hope & Help postpones AIDS Walk Orlando 2020

ORLANDO | Hope & Help announced March 13 they will be postponing the 2020 AIDS Walk Orlando due to the ongoing developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our number one priority is our staff, patients, clients, volunteers, donors and community’s health and well-being,” said Lisa Barr, Hope & Help’s executive director, in a statement. “We remain committed to taking swift, appropriate actions to protect those that need us and support our mission. We are very sorry to postpone this important event, but know the community understands our position.”

The AIDS Walk was originally scheduled for April 18 at Lake Eola Park in Orlando. A new date for the event has not been announced.

“Hope & Help apologizes for any inconveniences and looks forward to raising awareness about HIV/STI prevention, testing and treatment at the new AIDS Walk Orlando date,” the nonprofit organization said in its statement.

Hope & Help stated that all corporate sponsorships, individual and team walker registrations and donations will be honored for the new, pending AIDS Walk Orlando 2020 date.

AIDS Walk Orlando joins a growing number of events, programs and shows being cancelled, postponed or suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County Government and Mayor Buddy Dyer of City of Orlando have declared a state of emergency.

For more information about AIDS Walk Orlando, visit AIDSWalkOrlando.org.