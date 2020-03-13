GLAAD Media Awards among entertainment events cancelled due to virus outbreak

The GLAAD Media Awards, scheduled for March 19 in New York, is among the tours, awards shows, conventions and festivals announcing cancellations and postponements due to the new coronavirus outbreak, causing a major impact on entertainment events both in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization announced the cancellation of its New York ceremony in a press release March 11.

“Given GLAAD’s long-standing commitment to the safety of our members, sponsors and guests, the GLAAD Media Awards will no longer take place,” GLAAD wrote. “The team at GLAAD has been in communication with the City of New York and is following the latest recommendations from Governor Cuomo. We were planning to unveil a historic get-out-the-vote campaign at the event because everything is at stake for LGBTQ Americans this election year, and are hopeful that the program and GLAAD’s ongoing work to fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination will continue to be supported and funded.”

GLAAD has not announced yet whether its Los Angeles ceremony, scheduled for April 16, will go on as planned.

Among the concert tours being effected, rock band The Who postponed their U.K. and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start March 16 and run through April 8. Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay rescheduled their spring leg of their U.S. arena tour, after they said some of their concerts were being forced to postpone.

“We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear,” the “10,000 Hours” singers said in a statement March 12.

The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, canceling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. This year’s attendance varied from 50,000 to 70,000 people per concert.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Some organizers were citing recommendations from local health officials or state-issued guidance on large events.

In Los Angeles, the TCM Classic Film Festival was canceled, with organizers citing concerns about public health.

The festival held in the heart of Hollywood was to run from April 16-19, kicking off with a screening of “Back to the Future.” Organizers say it will refund all ticket purchases.

The Kids’ Choice Awards, scheduled for March 22 in Los Angeles, has been postponed.