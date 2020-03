Watermark’s 2020 WAVE Award Winners – Tampa Bay

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN

First: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

Second: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman

Third: State Rep. Jennifer Webb

FAVORITE LOCAL ACTIVIST

First: Nadine Smith, Equality Florida

Second: Claire Elisan, Project No Labels

Third: Ashley Brundage, Empowering Differences

FAVORITE LOCAL ALLY FOR EQUALITY

First: St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman

Second: St. Petersburg City Council Vice Chair Gina Driscoll

Third: Laurie Chism

FAVORITE LOCAL CORPORATION FOR EQUALITY

First: Tech Data

Second: Regions Bank

Third: Progressive Insurance

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION

First: Metro Inclusive Health

Second: Equality Florida

Third: Project No Labels

FAVORITE LOCAL SPORTS LEAGUE/ORGANIZATION

First: Tampa Bay Rays

Second: Suncoast Softball League

Third: Tampa Bay Rowdies

FAVORITE LOCAL WRITER/JOURNALIST

First: Ryan Williams-Jent, Watermark

Second: Alec Reynolds, Watermark

Third: Dave Borman, Tampa Bay Gay

FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE



First: WatermarkOnline.com

Second: GayStPete.com

Third: Outcoast.com

FAVORITE PLACE TO IMPRESS A DATE

First: The Canopy

Second: BellaBrava

Third: Quench Lounge

FAVORITE FUNDRAISING EVENT

First: Metro Inclusive Health Annual Cocktail Party

Second: St Pete Pride Red & Green Party

Third: Equality Florida St. Pete Gala

MOST PRIDEFUL LOCAL EVENT

First: St Pete Pride

Second: Tampa Pride

Third: Come OUT St Pete

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB (OVER ONE YEAR OLD)

First: Salon Swank

Second: FatMarker Clothing

Third: 6S Boutique

FAVORITE NEW LOCALLY-OWNED BUSINESS (LESS THAN ONE YEAR OLD)

First: Tangra Nightclub

Second: Bishops

Third: FabStayz

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE FACILITY

First: Metro Inclusive Health

Second: Diversity Health Center of Tampa Bay

Third: AHF Healthcare Center, St. Petersburg

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED HAIR SALON

First: Salon Swank

Second: Bambu the Eco Salon

Third: Everyday Beautiful Wigs & Salon

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED SPA

First: Safety Harbor Resort and Spa

Second: The Woodhouse Day Spa

Third: Sandy’s Hair Studio & Spa

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED FITNESS CENTER

First: Amped Fitness St. Petersburg

Second: 9Round Fitness Largo

Third: Hell’s Bells CrossFit

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN CLINIC

First: SPCA Tampa Bay

Second: Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Third: Grand Central Veterinary Hospital

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

First: Bow Wow Barber

Second: Two Mutts and a Poodle

Third: A Very Important Pet

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

First: Eric Wilson, Keller Williams Realty

Second: Ryan Thompson, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group

Third: Tabi Deas, Sellstate Legacy Realty

FAVORITE PLACE TO BUY A CAR

First: Tyrone Square Mazda

Second: Dayton Andrews St. Petersburg

Third: Fuccillo Nissan Clearwater

FAVORITE LOCAL SHOPPING/ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

First: The Grand Central District

Second: Ybor City

Third: The Edge District

FAVORITE LOCAL GEEK SPOT

First: Right Around the Corner Arcade Brewery & Craft Beer Bar

Second: Emerald City Comics

Third: M&M Video Games St. Petersburg

FAVORITE LOCAL WEDDING VENUE

First: The Vinoy

Second: Sunken Gardens

Third: Sirata Beach Resort

FAVORITE LOCAL FAITH-BASED ESTABLISHMENT

First: King of Peace MCC

Second: MCC Tampa

Third: Disqualified; non-LGBTQ affirming.

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

First: Green Bench Flowers

Second: Bloom Envy Boutique

Third: Absolutely Beautiful Flowers

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM OR GALLERY

First: The Dali Museum

Second: Museum of Fine Arts, St. Pete

Third: Woodfield Fine Art Gallery

FAVORITE LOCAL FRAMING SHOP

First: The Crafty Framer

Second: Tyrone Frame & Mirror

Third: Gallery Barbas

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST

First: Chad Mize

Second: Susan Lucier

Third: John Gascot

FAVORITE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

First: Dylan Todd

Second: Jamarcus Mosley

Third: Robert Castelli

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED RESTAURANT

First: Punky’s Bar & Grill

Second: Old Key West Bar & Grill

Third: Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria St. Pete

FAVORITE LOCAL BRUNCH

First: Iberian Rooster

Second: Hamburger Mary’s Clearwater

Third: Old Key West Bar & Grill

FAVORITE LOCAL LATE NIGHT DINING

First: Three Coins Diner

Second: Punky’s Bar & Grill

Third: 2nd & Second

FAVORITE LOCAL CATERER

First: The Stuffed Mushroom

Second: Orange Blossom Catering

Third: Metro Chefs Catering

FAVORITE LOCAL CHEF

First: Darlene Herrick

Second: David Weiss

Third: Jeffrey Jew

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED LGBTQ CLUB/BAR

First: Enigma St. Pete

Second: Quench Lounge

Third: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCALLY-OWNED ALLIED CLUB/BAR

First: Iberian Rooster

Second: The Dog Bar

Third: Old Key West Bar & Grill

FAVORITE LOCAL HAPPY HOUR

First: Enigma St. Pete

Second: Quench Lounge

Third: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCAL KARAOKE, TRIVIA OR BINGO NIGHT

First: Alexis De La Mer, Drag Queen Bingo at Quench Lounge

Second: Victoria Michaels, Drag Queen Bingo at Punky’s Bar & Grill

Third: Theresa McGivern, Karaoke at Quench Lounge

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER/SERVER

First: Michael Ackeret, Enigma St. Pete

Second: Mitchell Demmons, Quench Lounge

Third: David Rodriguez, Quench Lounge

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG

First: Daphne Ferraro

Second: Daisy Rae Welch

Third: Rockell Blu

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE (NON-DRAG)

First: Alyssa

Second: Matthew McGee

Third: Robert Rigsby

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

First: Alyssa

Second: Jennifer Real

Third: Boys’ Entrance

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DJ

First: Mike Sklarz

Second: Greg Anderson

Third: TC Czaritsa

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO SHOW

First: “The Miguel & Holly Show,” Hot 101.5

Second: “Talkin’ Pets with Jon Patch,” Talkin’ Pets Radio

Third: “Drew Garabo Live,” 102.5 The Bone

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

First: Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Second: The Mahaffey

Third: freeFall Theatre

FAVORITE LOCAL THEATRICAL SHOW

First: American Stage in the Park’s “Mamma Mia!”

Second: The Gulfport Community Players’ “Next Fall”

Third: The Scott & Patti Show’s “Dannie”

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT NOVELTY STORE

First: XTC Adult Super Center

Second: Todd Couples Superstore

Third: Frisky Business