Tampa Bay remembers the people and places we lost in 2019

Tampa Bay celebrated a number of things in 2019, reflected in our readership’s record response to the 2020 WAVE Awards.

From the election of Jane Castor, Tampa’s first openly LGBTQ mayor and now the winner for Favorite Local Politician – to our community helping raise nearly $110,000 for Metro Inclusive Health’s LGBTQ-affirming programming during its Annual Cocktail Party, this year’s winner for Favorite Fundraising Event, there were a lot of wins.

There were also losses. That’s why we asked readers to reflect on the people and places we said goodbye to in 2019, to honor those that impacted our community last year. You responded in droves.

Some of the answers were personal to the respondent. They included “a friend,” “my brother” and “my partner.” Others were general but specific to our community, like “anyone that lost their lives fighting for equality” and “all of the transgender women who were murdered.” Every answer was powerful.

Overwhelmingly, the community reflected on Tampa Bay performer Beyja King. The talented entertainer, who died unexpectedly in July 2019, was a regular performer at Quench Lounge for more than two years.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Quench family member Beyja King,” the establishment shared July 29. “Beyja has been on cast and a Diva Host for over two years warming our hearts, and quickly became Quench’s sweetheart. She will forever be missed. For only a moment you touched many lives, yet such a beautiful imprint you left on our hearts.”

Respondents also reflected on the loss of Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ safe spaces, beginning with Hamburger Mary’s Brandon and St. Petersburg. The two locations announced they would close by the end of March in Feb. 2019, following the 2018 lead of Hamburger Mary’s Tampa.

G St. Pete, which closed on Aug. 24, 2019 just weeks after their one-year anniversary in downtown St. Petersburg, was another recurring answer. The Florida Entertainment Group, responsible for Ybor’s The Honey Pot, advised that while they “made a lot of friends and really love St. Pete … we just couldn’t make it work.”

Receiving more responses than any other locale was The Flamingo Resort, which closed July 31, 2019 after serving Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community for more than 10 years. The hotspot is currently being redeveloped into an eight-story, 245-unit apartment building.

Crowds from across Tampa Bay gathered to bid Flamingo farewell with one final Sunday Tea Dance July 28, 2019, enjoying buckets of rum, poolside reflections and a finale show featuring longtime resort entertainers Iman, Johnny Sparks, Robyn Demornay, Alexis De La Mer and Bobby York.

The resort has since been demolished – but like every person and place Tampa Bay will miss, its memory lives on with our collective community.