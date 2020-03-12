Diverse talent called to audition for StandUp NBC

Calling all queer comics: NBC wants you!

The network is reaching out to spread the word to diverse comedians across the nation about its 2020 StandUp auditions, to be held in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas.

Now in its 17thyear, StandUp NBC is the network’s annual nationwide search for stand-up talent from diverse backgrounds. Among its famous alumbi are Tone Bell (“Little”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), W. Kamau Bell (CNN’s “United Shades of America”), Deon Cole (“Grown-ish”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Hasan Minhaj (“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”), Amanda Seales (“Insecure”) and Dulcé Sloan (“The Daily Show”).

Each of the host cities (except Chicago) will be the location of a first round open call, followed by call backs, and culminating in a semi-final event, headlined by last year’s winners, Rene Vaca and out bisexual comedian Franqi French. All five cities will also offer online video submissions, allowing aspiring comics to submit a recent two-minute performance instead of making the trip for the first round in person.

The prize for winning StandUp NBC is a talent holding deal with NBCUniversal and a headlining spot at the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA) annual convention, an event that brings together talent bookers from across the country.

Dates and submission windows are as follows:

Chicago

Semi-finalist Showcase: June 14

Online Submission Window: March 27 – April 19 (Only accepting online submissions in Chicago)

Los Angeles (Oxnard)

Online Submission Window: April 10 – May 3

First Round Open Call: June 30

Semi-finalist Showcase: July 1

Atlanta

Online Submission Window: April 24 – May 17

First Round Open Call: July 18

Semi-finalist Showcase: July 19

New York City

Online Submission Window: May 23 – June 14

First Round Open Call: August 15

Semi-finalist Showcase: August 17

Dallas

Online Submission Window: June 6 – July 12

First Round Open Call: September 12

Semi-finalist Showcase: September 13

For more information about StandUp NBC, visit NBCUniTIPS.com.