Canada moves to ban conversion therapy

Lawmakers in Canada introduced a bill March 9 that would ban so-called conversion therapy in the country.

Attorney General David Lametti and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger introduced the measure that would amend Canada’s Criminal Code. The proposed amendments would punish those who cause “a minor to undergo conversion therapy,” remove “a minor from Canada to undergo conversion therapy abroad,” cause “a person to undergo conversion therapy against their will,” profit “from providing conversion therapy” and advertise “an offer to provide conversion therapy.”

“The legislation would also authorize courts to order the seizure of conversion therapy advertisements or to order their removal from computer systems or the Internet,” notes a Canadian government press release that announced the bill’s introduction.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last December publicly called for a conversion therapy ban in Canada. Trudeau on Tuesday applauded Lametti and Bardish for introducing the measure.

“Conversion therapy is harmful, degrading and has no place in Canada,” tweeted Trudeau.

Canada would join Brazil, Ecuador, Malta and Taiwan in banning the widely discredited practice if MPs support the measure.

“So-called ‘conversion therapy’ efforts hinge on the belief that cisgender heterosexuality is the norm, and transgender identities and/or same-sex attraction not only fall outside the norm, but have to be changed, if need be by brutal, inhuman force,” said Outright Action International Executive Director Jessica Stern in a press release. “By introducing a bill which foresees a nation-wide ban, the government of Canada has sent a powerful message — that LGBTIQ people are not in need of change or cure.”

Troy Stevenson of the Trevor Project echoed Stern.

“We’re proud to support Canada’s move to end the discredited practice of conversion therapy on LGBTQ minors,” said Stevenson in a statement.