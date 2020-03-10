PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2020 Taste of Pride

ST. PETERSBURG | Food, drink and art enthusiasts gathered at the historic Coliseum March 7 for St Pete Pride’s annual Taste of Pride.

Celebrants were treated to samplings from nearly 20 of the area’s favorite locales. Taste participants included Better BYRD, MacDinton’s St. Pete, Old Key West Bar & Grill, Our Bar, Poppo’s Taqueria, Punky’s Bar & Grill and more.

As artists Cole Foust, Brittany Freemon, John Gascot and Grayson Wolfe shared their artwork, entertainers Aquariius, Chanel P. Cartier, Iman and emcee Jay Miah performed. Attendees were also given the chance to vote for their favorite 2020 tastes in the Taste of Pride (ToP) Awards.

Winners received a $1,000 grant to donate to the nonprofit of their choice from the St Pete Pride Community Grants Program. Food winner Poppo’s Taqueria, which featured chicken tacos, rice and bean bowls, chips and salsa, chose Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Drink winner Our Bar, which featured margaritas and Fireball, donated to Come OUT St. Pete.

Read more about St Pete Pride’s upcoming events here and get a taste of Watermark’s photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.