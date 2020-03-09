PHOTOS: Tampa Bay celebrates 2020 WAVE winners at Bradley’s on 7th

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
March 9, 2020
Comments: 0

TAMPA | Tampa Bay celebrated the 2020 WAVE Awards on March 5 at the WAVE Award-winning Bradley’s on 7th.

The evening’s incredible eats and entertainment were provided by fellow WAVE Award winners. Orange Blossom Catering served delicious hors d’oeuvres, Bloom Envy Boutique provided beautiful arrangements and DJ Mike Sklarz hosted the festivities.

The dedicated Bradley’s on 7th staff behind the bar and on the sound stage kept the crowd moving, welcoming performers Daphne Ferraro and Alyssa for WAVE Award-winning performances. The WAVE Awards were perfectly framed by Tyrone Frame & Mirror and photographer Jamarcus Mosley fabulously captured the evening with ease. Check out our photos below.

Congratulations again to all of this year’s winners and a special thank you to all those listed here and more who made the celebration so memorable.

Photos by Jamarcus Mosley.

Ryan Williams-Jent

