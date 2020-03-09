PHOTOS: Organizations come out for LGBTQ Pride Night at Central Florida Fair

ORLANDO | The night was packed with fried Oreos, cotton candy, rides, pig races and games as the 108th annual Central Florida Fair returned with its LGBTQ Pride Night March 4.

This year’s Pride Night, organized by the LGBT+ Center, welcomed several local LGBTQ nonprofits and businesses for an information fair as attendees entered the grounds.

Fair goers were provided “Swag Bags” thanks to 26 Health, which included material from the participating nonprofit organizations, as well as had the opportunity to take advantage of the LGBT+ Center’s HIV & Hep C mobile testing unit which was on location.

With the positive feedback from the community, both the fair and the nonprofit organizations involved have already started planning for the 2021 Central Florida Fair’s LGBT Pride Night!

Photos by Danny Garcia.