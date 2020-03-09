PHOTOS: Central Florida celebrates its WAVE winners with party at Parliament House

ORLANDO | Central Florida celebrated the 2020 Watermark Awards for Variety and Excellence (WAVE) winners with a huge party at the Parliament House in Orlando March 6.

Hosted by Gidget Galore, the night’s event featured entertainment by WAVE Award-winners Erica Roberts, Rebekah Piatt, Lady Boys of The Peek-A-Boo Lounge’s Salvation Mercy and Hamburger Mary’s Orlando’s Broadway Brunch Bunch. A special thank you to Parliament House, a multiple WAVE winner this year, for not only hosting the event but also catering it from its second place finisher for Favorite Locally-owned Restaurant, the Rainbow Cafe, and to the WAVE-winning team at Lee Forrest Design for the beautiful centerpieces.

Check out all the photos, taken by Hazel Jandic, from the event below.