DC performer Riley Knoxx becomes first openly trans woman to perform at NBA game

ABOVE: Riley Knoxx perform during Washington Wizards halftime show. (Photo courtesy Washington Wizards Twitter)

The Washington Wizards hosted its annual Pride Night and made NBA history. Local performer Riley Knoxx became the first openly transgender woman to perform at an NBA halftime show March 6.

Knoxx told Good Morning America the Wizards “reached out to me, believe it or not. They have been watching for a while and they’ve been wanting me to perform at their events, but they were just waiting for the right time and space. And it just worked out that because they were watching, that’s how I got this chance.”

The Wizards hosted a dance party on the court after with local dj, Tezrah. The Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 118 to 112.