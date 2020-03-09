Buttgieg to guest host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

(Photo by Gage Skidmore, from Wikipedia)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttgieg is heading to late night television later this week as he is set to guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC March 12.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor made the announcement on NBC’s “Today Show” March 9.

Speaking with “Today’s” Craig Melvin, Buttigieg says he is looking forward to making himself “useful in new ways” this election season but “we’re gonna have some fun first.”

“We’re really excited, lining up a great slate of guests,” Buttigieg said of his guest hosting gig. “Sir Patrick Stewart is coming on, I’m very excited about that.”

Watch @PeteButtigieg’s full exclusive interview with @craigmelvin about why he left the presidential race, what’s next for him and much more. pic.twitter.com/sDrSVJrO2z — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 9, 2020

Last month, during a town hall on Fox News, Buttgieg came out of a different kind of closet when he admitted that he is a life-long “Trekkie.”

“I’m a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan,” he said, speaking about the newest “Star Trek” series on CBS All Access, “Picard” starring Stewart. “I’m really excited to see where it goes. I grew up on ‘The Next Generation.’ I was all about that.”

Area man weighs Star Trek fandom heavily in favor when evaluating political candidates pic.twitter.com/90yD8Ce2sq — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 19, 2020

Racking up another historical first, the nation’s first openly gay presidential candidate’s hosting duties mark the first time a politician has served as a guest host on Kimmel’s late night variety show.

“Hopefully some funnier minds than mine will be doing some writing for that. I think it is going to be fun,” Buttgieg said.

“Pete Buttigieg Live” will air March 12 starting at 11:35 p.m., EST, on ABC.