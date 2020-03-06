Watermark, LGBTQ leaders among finalists for Pride Legacy Awards

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark and other LGBTQ-focused organizations, leaders and allies are among the finalists in Project No Labels’ 2020 Pride Legacy Awards, with voting underway until March 12.

“Project No Labels is humbled to present the 2020 Pride Legacy Awards,” the organization previously shared. “This ceremony honors and highlights the tremendous work of those individuals, organizations, and businesses who selflessly give back to the LGBTQ+ community in the Tampa Bay through their time and resources.”

The top four nominees in seven categories were chosen by members of the community. Watermark owner, publisher and editor Rick Claggett is nominated for the “Leader of the Pack Award.” The honor recognizes an individual “that leads a group of positive people who are making a difference in the community.”

Watermark is also nominated for the “Pride Visibility Award.” It honors “a group that spends its efforts on reporting the reality of the LGBTQIA+ community via unbiased lens, and making sure that everyone feels respect and included by, for example, using correct pronouns or acknowledging people’s preferences.”

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of the team at Watermark on a daily basis, and how proud we are to list Tampa Bay among the places we call home,” Claggett says. “Being considered for these honors by Project No Labels is exciting and humbling. We are celebrating 25 years of representing and informing the LGBTQ community and Watermark is honored to be considered for these recognitions.”

Read more from Project No Labels below and vote here. Winners will be revealed at this year’s Pride Legacy Awards on March 21.