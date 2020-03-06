Lady Gaga announces six dates to The Chromatica Ball tour

Lady Gaga announced six dates for her limited run tour, The Chromatica Ball.

The announcement comes days after Gaga released the date of her sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” and a week after her number one single, “Stupid Love,” dropped.

The cities include London, Paris, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and E. Rutherford in New Jersey. The tour will feature exclusive, limited run performances from Gaga.

General Tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting March 13 in Paris, London, and Toronto and March 16 in Boston, Chicago and E. Rutherford. Fans can also access VIP Packages which may include premium tickets, a backstage tour, VIP parking and exclusive access to a pre-show lounge, special entry and more.

Front of The Line by American Express offers card members advance ticket access to see Lady Gaga on August 9 at Rogers Centre. Advance tickets go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. until March 11 at 5 p.m.

Fans can also register now through March 9 at 11:59 p.m. EST at Live Nation’s website to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan presale starting March 12 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. General sales for all fans begin March 13 at 10 a.m.

All North American tickets include a CD of “Chromatica,” which will be in stores April 10. Every show in North America will also donate $1 to the Born this Way Foundation, which was started by Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012.

The dates and cities are:

July 24 – Paris, France at Stade de France

July 30 – London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

August 5 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park

August 9 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

August 14 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

August 19 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium