Amazon revives Canadian sketch show ‘Kids in the Hall’

(Photo from “Kids in the Hall” Facebook)

Amazon is reviving the classic Canadian sketch comedy show, “Kids in the Hall,” for its streaming platform.

Bringing back the original five cast members and adding “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, Amazon has ordered eight episodes for its service, Amazon Prime Video. A date hasn’t been set for its premier.

“Even after 30 years, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ has retained its brilliance and originality,” Michaels said March 4 in a statement. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original Kids for the new series.”

Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson have all signed on to the revival. They have all previously starred in the 1996 movie, “Brain Candy,” together and the 2010 miniseries “Death Comes to Town,” in addition to touring together.

The original series ran for over 100 episodes from 1988 to 1995 in both Canada and the U.S. The revival will be the first Canadian original series for Amazon, despite filming several shows in the country.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making ‘The Kids in the Hall’ the first Canadian Amazon original series,” said James Farrell, VP of International Originals for Amazon Studios. “‘The Kids in the Hall’ is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including ‘The Boys,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ and ‘The Expanse,’ have been filmed in Canada, and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”