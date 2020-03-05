The Last Page: Cathy Keene, President of J. Meyers Insurance Agency

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

This issue, we check in with President of J. Meyers Insurance Agency, Cathy Keene. Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Hometown: Born in Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Orlando in 1972.

Identifies As: Heterosexual female, ally

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Profession: President of J. Meyers Insurance Agency

Professional role model: My mom – she founded the agency in 1974 back when women did not own businesses and I strive to be like her every day.

Autobiography Title: “Breaking the Mold: Creating my Own Path to Success.”

Hobbies: My family and GRANDKIDS! Playing cards and games with friends. Husband is working on a boat, so someday boating.

What do you do professionally?

I am an Insurance agency owner and insurance agent. I own the agency in partnership with my sister – but I am also still an active agent and specialize in commercial insurance. I love insuring the small family business and getting to know the owners and office mangers. Being a business owner myself, I understand the balance act of buying the best coverage out there but still trying to make payroll. I want to break insurance down so the business owner can make the choices between what they want to pay to insure and what they feel they can self-insure.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

I’m on the board of The Pride Chamber and even though we are a small business, we’ve joined at the Sponsor level to show our commitment. We have employees from the LGBTQ community, even before we were members of the chamber and same-sex marriage wasn’t legal, we sought out insurance companies that treated LGBTQ couples the same as married couples — name both on homeowners’ policies, married discounts on auto, etc.

We’ve always treated all clients with respect. We had a transgender woman insured years before I even knew the term, sometime in the early 90’s, and she said coming into our office was always a relief as we treated her just like everyone else and didn’t do the double take at the driver’s license when it said male.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

I always flip through the whole magazine but always to make sure I read the Viewpoints. Not really sure why. I guess I always like hearing someone else’s opinion and to see if their point of view aligns with mine and then, if it doesn’t, really consider theirs to see if I can understand where they are coming from.

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

The Pride Gala, of course. It feels like a huge party with some of my dearest friends and then we get to celebrate the outstanding businesses in the Central Florida LGBTQ community.

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

Sounds silly but how so accepting they are. Coming from the straight ally that has a lot of her own hang-ups – being a short, fluffy woman in the business world and especially in sales has not always been easy. This community has taught me to love and accept myself. I’m a much braver person than I was 5 or 6 years ago when I walked into The Center for my first RED Meeting.

What would you like to see improved in the local LGBTQ community?

Still just more acceptance. It is so hard for me to even comprehend the bigotry and unacceptance towards the LGTBQ+ community. I would truly like the term ally to not be needed as everyone is accepted for who they are.

What would you like our readers to know about you?

Talk to me and I’ll pretty much tell you anything. I’m an open book and my sister would probably say I share too much.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Be braver and trust in yourself. Too many times I’ve held back my ideas for fear that someone might think they were silly or stupid. Even if the idea doesn’t work out, you tried.

What is your earliest memory of being an LGBTQ ally?

I was in college. I had a really good friend from high school who finally told me she was a lesbian and I said I always knew and went on with the conversation. Five minutes later she said “go back, you mean you’ve always known?” I was hurt that she was worried it would make a difference to me, then she explained that she had people that she was sure it wouldn’t be an issue with that no longer talked to her and I was too important of a friend to take that chance. That was when I truly realized that there were still a ton of people out there that still really care about someone’s sexual orientation. I had really thought my generation was more evolved —WRONG! — and that’s when I realized I couldn’t just sit back and think they know I’m okay with who they are, I need to tell them.

When and how did you get into the insurance business?

I was born into it, LOL. It was a good job to get me through high school, and then through college, now through life.

