‘Netflix Is a Joke Fest’ live comedy festival to include LGBTQ comedy night

Netflix is getting ready to step off your screens and onto a live stage, and it’s bringing a host of your favorite LGBTQ talent with it.

Don’t panic – Netflix isn’t going off the air. The company announced March 2 that it will present the first ever “Netflix Is a Joke Fest,” a live comedy festival inspired by the streaming giant’s popular YouTube channel, in Los Angeles this spring.

It’s the first time Netflix has ventured into the business of live events and, in keeping with the content provider’s brand, it looks like the watchword is variety. There’s something for everyone in the line-up, which will perform from April 27-May 3 across twenty different venues in L.A., including iconic spots like the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre and the Hollywood Palladium. Among the big names scheduled to participate are stars Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler; even “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will be on hand, to host a special evening of all-female comics.

Another of the fest’s event’s that will be of particular interest to LGBTQ comedy fans is Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, a stand-up showcase featuring a massive list of out and proud queer performers.

Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard and Wanda Sykes are scheduled as the evening’s headliners, but there’s also a slew of additional talent on hand: Bianca Del Rio, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Lea DeLaria, Mae Martin, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Rhea Butcher, Sam Jay, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio and Trixie Mattel – all of these be featured, with Demi Lovato, Graham Norton and Ruby Rose included among the presenters.

On top of all that, the evening will also include a visit from the cast of a groundbreaking LGBTQ fan-favorite TV show, as “Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour” brings the Rose family themselves (or at least, the beloved comedic giants who play them) onstage to “present a live and interactive evening that gives fans an insider’s look into the making of the series.”

According to Netflix, the evening of queer comedy will be “an unforgettable and unprecedented stand-up event… With special celebrity guests and surprise musical performances, you’re not gonna wanna miss this once in a lifetime show.”

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is set to happen on May 1 at the Greek Theatre in L.A. – but don’t let your FOMO get the best of you if you can’t be there. The show is scheduled to be taped and will presumably be available for streaming on the network at a later date.

“The Netflix Is a Joke Fest” itself runs April 27 – May 3, with tickets going on sale March 6.