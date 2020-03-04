Madonna cancels another show due to injury

ABOVE: Madonna, photo via Madonna’s Facebook page.

The Queen of Pop has been forced to disappoint her fans once again due to injury.

As reported by Good Morning America on Monday, Madonna canceled a scheduled performance of her “Madame X” tour in Paris on Sunday after a Friday night fall required her to once more go on bed rest.

The 61-year-old pop icon explained the cancellation to fans on Sunday in a lengthy social media post, saying:

“Here I Am——Flesh and Blood 🩸 If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes………But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human. I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece. Thank You for your understanding Paris! #madamextheatre”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of the moment in her show during which the fall had taken place:

The superstar singer, who now walks with a cane as a result of her injuries, has been beset with physical setbacks during the current tour, resulting in thirteen cancellations since she took in on the road last September.

In addition, “production issues” at stops in New York and Los Angeles resulted in two further cancellations, bringing the total number to 15 for the tour so far.