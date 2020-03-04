Bad Bunny talks sexual fluidity in new interview

ABOVE: Bad Bunny, photo via Instagram.

Rapper Bad Bunny has been a longtime LGBTQ ally, but he’s never opened up about his own sexuality – until now.

The Puerto Rican recording star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, talked about the subject in an interview with the LA Times, saying that he sees himself, like many members of his generation, as fluid.

“It does not define me,” he says. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

He goes on to add, “But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

The 25-year-old rapper, who is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, has long shown support for the LGBTQ community. His videos have included same-sex couples and transgender women; he was a leader in protests against Puerto Rico’s governor and his attitudes toward gender and sexuality, and on social media he has praised women who don’t shave their body hair, called out a nail salon that would not serve him, and criticized reggaeton star Don Omar for making homophobic comments.

“Homophobia in this day and age?” he tweeted to Omar. “How embarrassing, man.”

In January, the release of his music video “Caro” prompted many to wonder if Bad Bunny himself was coming out. The video features the rapper getting his nails done while watching a fashion show before transforming into a female version of himself portrayed by model Jazmyne Joy. He later returns, kissing both his female self and another man.

Last week, the rapper paid homage to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman brutally murdered in Puerto Rico, while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform “Ignorantes” with Sech.