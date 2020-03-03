Lady Gaga announces release date for new album, ‘Chromatica’

ABOVE: Lady Gaga in the video for “Stupid Love,” lead track from her upcoming LP, “Chromatica” (Image via YouTube)

Little Monsters rejoice! You can finally mark your calendars with the release date for Lady Gaga’s newest album.

The pop music superstar announced March 2 that her highly anticipated sixth studio album is due to drop on April 10 via Interscope Records. Titled “Chromatica,” the album was executive produced by Gaga herself alongside BloodPop.

News of the release date has naturally set the musical icon’s fans off on a frenzy of excitement. Billboard already reports that social media is abuzz over the upcoming album, with one fan comparing their feelings to the anticipation they felt over Gaga’s second LP, “Born This Way,” with the Tweet, “I can’t believe everything that’s happening right now. It feels like 2011 all over again. I’m legit so emotional omgggg.”

Another commented, “After 7 fking years we will have a new pop album.”

The news comes on the heels of the release of Gaga’s latest single Feb. 28, the high-energy track “Stupid Love,” which debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries. The single is one of 16 tracks to be featured on the standard edition of “Chromatica,” with two or three additional bonus tracks planned for the deluxe version. The album’s cover will be unveiled at a later date.

Of course, Gaga is doing it up right for her fans. Besides the digital release, the new album will be available in a variety of physical formats, including standard CD, vinyl (in various colors) and cassette. The LGBTQ fan favorite has also launched an array of new merchandise, along with exclusive vinyl color, which you can peruse when you head over to LadyGaga.com to pre-order “Chromatica” on all music platforms.

The video for “Stupid Love,” which was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, blasted to number #1 worldwide trending on YouTube upon its release. You can watch it below.