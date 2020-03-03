Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in marriage case, endorsed Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

ABOVE: Obergefell v. Hodges plaintiff Jim Obergefell has endorsed Biden for president. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit the led the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of same-sex marriage, nationwide has become the latest to throw his support behind former vice president Joseph Biden.

“I am proud and excited to endorse Joe Biden for president,” Obergefell said in a public Facebook post. “We have the opportunity to change our nation for the better in November, and I believe Joe is the candidate who can make that happen.”

The Ohio widower, whose heartwarming story fighting to have his name on his late spouse’s death helped turn the tide in favor of marriage equality, was the lead plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, which led the Supreme Court to rule for same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

Obergefell is the latest in a wave of Democratic public figures who have thrown their support behind Biden in the aftermath of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) dropping out of the race.

Others prominent members of the LGBTQ community who have endorsed Biden are Buttigieg himself and former Human Rights Campaign Chad Griffin.

In 2016, Obergefell appeared at Democratic fundraisers with former President Obama and endorsed Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.