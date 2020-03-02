Bette Midler to present at GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

Above: Bette Midler (Photo courtesy Midler) Bette Midler, longtime icon and ally to the LGBTQ community, will make her first-ever appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards this Spring. The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization announced this week that the multi award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and comedian will take the stage as a presenter at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19. She will introduce Ben Platt, her co-star on Netflix’ “The Politician, who is set to perform.

In a statement, GLAAD said of Midler:

“Beloved actress, singer, songwriter, and comedian Bette Midler has garnered accolades across all facets of show business. Midler’s expansive body of work has been recognized with four Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, three Emmy Awards, one Tony Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and nine American Comedy Awards. Midler began her legendary career as an entertainer in 1965 in New York and has long been one of the LGBTQ community’s most vocal and outspoken allies. Most recently, Midler stars alongside Judith Light and Ben Platt in Ryan Murphy’s Golden-Globe nominated series, ‘The Politician,’ which is also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award this year.”

GLAAD also announced this week that Adam Lambert and his organization “Feel Something Foundation” have partnered with GLAAD to give fans a chance to win a live FaceTime call from Lambert at the GLAAD Awards in New York. Entry to win comes with each $20 donation towards GLAAD’s LGBTQ advocacy efforts, and the sweepstakes are open until March 13. Click here for more info.

GLAAD had previously announced that Lambert will open the GLAAD Media Awards in New York with a special performance.

Among GLAAD’s other previous announcements for the New York ceremony:

Multi award-winning actress Sarah Paulson and Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer will present the Vito Russo Award to award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy.

Award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award

Lilly Singh, openly bisexual executive producer and host of NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” will host

Jimmy Fallon will present the award for Outstanding Broadway Production, a category that makes its return to the GLAAD Media Awards for the first time since 2014.

Presenters will include actress and advocate Nicole Maines (“Supergirl”), beauty guru and YouTube personality Patrick Starrr, actor and activist Jesse Williams (“Grey’s Anatomy”), transgender model, advocate, and producer Geena Rocero, and HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen .

Special guests will include Jaboukie Young-White (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”), actress Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), and the cast of “Pose.”

The GLAAD Media Awards will continue at a second presentation in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 16.