Watermark, LGBTQ leaders and allies nominated for Pride Legacy Awards

ST. PETERSBURG | Watermark and other LGBTQ-focused organizations, leaders and allies have been nominated for Project No Labels’ 2020 Pride Legacy Awards.

“Project No Labels is humbled to present the 2020 Pride Legacy Awards,” the nonprofit shared. “This ceremony honors and highlights the tremendous work of those individuals, organizations and businesses who selflessly give back to the LGBTQ+ community in the Tampa Bay area through their time and resources.”

Winners are chosen and awarded by members of the community, with the nomination round ending Feb. 29. Voters are tasked with answering seven questions.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the “Ally in Action Award,” “Flame Bearer Award,” “Giving Tree Award,” “Pride Visionary Award,” “Leader of the Pack Award” and “Pride Visibility Award.” Each honor recognizes “individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute their time tirelessly and consistently to the betterment of our LGBTQ+ community,” Project No Labels shared.

The organization also shared the news via social media.

It's time to nominate your favorite individual, non-profit and for-profit business that are giving their time and… Posted by Project No Labels on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Watermark owner, publisher and editor Rick Claggett is nominated for the “Leader of the Pack Award.” The recipient is an individual “that leads a group of positive people who are making a difference in the community.”

Watermark itself is nominated for the “Pride Visibility Award.” It honors “a group that spends its efforts on reporting the reality of the LGBTQIA+ community via unbiased lens, and making sure that everyone feels respect and included by, for example, using correct pronouns or acknowledging people’s preferences.”

“I can’t say enough how proud I am of the team at Watermark on a daily basis, and how proud we are to list Tampa Bay among the places we call home,” Claggett says. “Being considered for these honors by Project No Labels is exciting and humbling. We are celebrating 25 years of representing and informing the LGBTQ community and Watermark is honored to be considered for these recognitions.”

For more information about Project No Labels and the Pride Legacy Awards, visit their website. To view the full list of nominees and to cast your nomination, click here.