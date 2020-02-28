Watermark Giveaway: Tickets to the 2020 Gasparilla Music Festival

TAMPA | The 2020 Gasparilla Music Festival is almost here, and Watermark has your chance to win a pair of tickets!
The 2020 festival takes place in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park March 7-8. The annual outing will welcome more than 40 musical acts from a wide variety of genres on multiple stages, including openly LGBTQ headliner Brandi Carlile and Queen of Bounce Big Freedia.
Big Freedia spoke with Watermark about LGBTQ representation, collaborating with Kesha and more ahead of her appearance. Read the interview here and check out a video from the Gasparilla Music Festival below:
You can read more about the festival by visiting their website. To enter to win tickets, tell us which act(s) you’re most excited to see by March 4 at 5 p.m. The winner(s) will be notified March 5.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and ensure you are able to attend the Gasparilla Music Festival in downtown Tampa before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be emailed to the winner(s). Any food and/or beverages require separate purchase(s.)