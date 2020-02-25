PHOTOS: Equality Florida’s 2020 Tampa Gala

TAMPA | Equality Florida welcomed supporters to Armature Works Feb. 21 for its annual Tampa Gala, outlining its statewide fight for equality.

The gathering featured silent and live auctions benefiting the organization’s efforts and honored activists Don Murray and Wayne Spiwak. The two have spent their 29 years together fighting for LGBTQ rights and years ago became the first same-sex couple to adopt in Florida.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also detailed her own commitment to equality ahead of Executive Director Nadine Smith’s keynote speech. View our gallery of photos from the evening below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Russ Martin, Ryan Williams-Jent.