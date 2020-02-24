Netflix announces drop date for Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’

(Image courtesy Netflix)

The entertainment juggernaut that is Ryan Murphy just keeps on coming.

Netflix officially announced Feb. 20 the launch date for “Hollywood,” the prolific writer/director/producer’s second series on the network.

A new limited series created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, the show takes viewers back to the Tinseltown of a bygone era, following a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to make it big in post-World War II Hollywood – no matter the cost.

“Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day,” the new series’ official synopsis reads. “Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.”

From the description provided, it seems the series will be a blend of fiction and real-life (Rock Hudson is one of the featured characters), providing fertile ground for an exploration that will no doubt be rich with provocative insight, salacious speculation, and buzz-stirring controversy – in other words, classic Ryan Murphy.

The new show’s credits include a lot of familiar names from the Murphy-verse: Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Patti Lupone and Joe Mantello are all listed as series regulars, along with David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Holland Taylor and Jake Picking. “Notable Guest Stars” include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.

Murphy and Brennan are Executive Producers, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock. Murphy, Brennan, and Mock are credited as the show’s writers. Mock will also serve as a director on the series, according to Variety.

The 7-episode limited series launches on May 1.