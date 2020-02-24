Lady Gaga launches new lipstick, features Orlando artist in campaign

ABOVE: Lady Gaga shows off one of her new “Le Monster” Matte Lip Crayons. (Image from HausLabs.com)

ORLANDO | Local artist Ernesto Pena-Reagan showed his pride as a little monster as he modeled for Lady Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, in their new lipstick campaign.

The campaign features 11 other super fans of Gaga’s in her new “Le Monster” Matte Lip Crayon launch. Pena-Reagan was chosen in a casting call online to model the product and promote it on social media. He is wearing the shade, “Hot Rod,” in his photo.

Pena-Reagan was born in Mexico City and currently lives in Winter Park with husband, Brian Reagan. He expressed how much the campaign meant to him and shows the progress he has made as an LGBTQ immigrant.

“This means the world to me because I never thought the little kid from Mexico holding THE FAME CD at Costco’s cashier would be in this position, loving makeup, loving himself, loving the people around this project,” Pena-Reagan said in his campaign. “Breaking stereotypes like an immigrant in the US being successful and as a man in makeup representing that there’s no rules when it comes to creativity.”

The campaign has received positive feedback online from fans of Gaga’s and the makeup community. Pena-Reagan has thanked his following for the support and Haus Laboratories for the opportunity, calling Gaga his hero.

“I’m beyond HONORED to be part of this campaign,” Pena-Reagan wrote on Instagram. “From Mexico to the U.S with LOVE, thank you so much to @hauslabs and the Haus of Gaga for this amazing opportunity. You guys turned my life around!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8t-NGVpdLn/

The campaign video featuring Pena-Reagan and the other influencers can be viewed below.